Kuldeep Yadav narrates incident when MS Dhoni lost his cool for first time in 20 years





If there was one thing MS Dhoni was known for apart from his cricketing skills, it was his temperament. Be it a win or a defeat, he just didn’t apper to lose his cool. No wonder, he was fondly nicknamed ‘Captain Cool’ by his legions of fans.



There, however, was one such incident where Dhoni went absolutely bonkers at teammate Kuldeep Yadav, the latter revealed.



In a recent Instagram chat, Kuldeep revealed how a mistake of his during an ODI match against Sri Lanka left Dhoni fuming.



“Kusal (Perera) once smashed my bowling to the boundary over the covers,” Kuldeep said.



“Dhoni bhai shouted from behind the wickets, asking me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and at the next ball, Kusal hit another boundary with a reverse sweep.



Naturally, Dhoni was just not impressed with his suggestion going unnoticed. And he was just not taking it.



“An angry Dhoni came up to me and said, ‘You think I am mad? I’ve played 300 ODIs and here I am, trying to guide you.’”



Kuldeep isn’t the only one to bear the brunt of Dhoni’s rare anger. Ishant Sharma too spilled the beans on an occasion when the wicket-keeper wasn’t his usual self.



In a YouTube video, Ishant said: “Last year, in the IPL, Mahi bhai used to make fun of me that I can’t hit sixes, telling me that I didn’t have that power.



“Then came Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), and I smashed him for a four and followed it with a six. Then, I turned my head towards Mahi bhai to see his reaction, who abused Jaddu.”



He’s a human, after all.

