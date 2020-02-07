In same league: Ex-Pakistan captain compares Babar Azam to Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Mushtaq Muhammad has minced no words in comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli.

There have long been comparisons between the duo, with many believing the Pakistani youngster is as skillful a batsman as the Indian skipper. And Muhammad, too, believes they both are equally good… but there’s a catch.

“Kohli might be a better player and more experienced but Babar is a top batsman and in same league but he doesn’t get too many Tests in a year,” the 76-year-old was quoted as saying.

“Indian cricket is at top now because look at the number of matches they are playing at home and they are also getting better on overseas tours. In comparison, Pakistan hardly plays regular Test series.”

For the numbers, Azam averages a 42.62, 54.17 and 50.72 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, respectively, in 157 innings combined. On the other hand, Kohli averages a stunning 54.97, 59.81 and 50.80 through as many as 454 innings across the formats.

In Muhammad’s opinion, however, India are a better cricketing nation owing to their superior intranational structure.

“They are ahead of Pakistan and some other nations now because they have developed a sound cricket system by not making too many changes to their structure, their domestic and international players are well paid and they have built a strong pool of players.

“Kohli is lucky to have such a pool of players to pick from but he is still a good tactical captain.”

Kohli, meanwhile, recently led India to a first-ever 5-0 whitewash of hosts New Zealand in the T20Is, with Azam’s Pakistan currently hosting Bangladesh in a bilateral series.