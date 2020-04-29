Dinesh Karthik savagely trolls Hardik Pandya over coffee controversy during video chat





It’s no secret that Dinesh Karthik is a confident lad on the field. But if his latest social media interaction is anything to go by, he’s as savage off it as well.



Hardik Pandya, who went on a video chat with Karthik alongside his brother Krunal, sure seemed to have learned it the hard way.



“Please mind your questions. I don’t want any controversy. It’s been a year since Hardik enjoyed that coffee,” Karthik said at the start of the session. “I know, you were never a coffee drinker.”



No wonder, Pandya brothers just couldn’t control their laughter.



“Yes, the only coffee I had cost me a lot,” Hardik replied with a chuckle. “If you calculate all the coffee starbucks have sold till now, mine was much expensive than that.”



The duo’s conversation referred to the controversy dating to January last year. During his appearance on TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’, along with teammate KL Rahul, Hardik boasted of his sexual affairs that copped severe public backlash.



Following the incident, the duo was briefly suspended from Team India, before being reinstated following a public apology.

