Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan’s flat burgled during Zimbabwe Test

Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan’s house was reportedly burgled while he was warming the bench in the just-concluded one-off Test match against Zimbabwe.

According to bdnews24, thieves broke into the 22-year-old’s residence in Kafrul earlier this week and ran away with gold and $600 cash kept in a wardrobe drawer.

Mehidy was staying in a Dhaka hotel with his wife at the time of the incident, the report added, and a complaint was filed with Kafrul police station on Wednesday night.

“The flat’s main door and lock did not show any signs of damage which suggests that the thief entered the residence using a fake key,” an official was quoted as saying in the report.

Meanwhile, Mehidy didn’t get a chance to feature in the playing XI as Bangladesh coasted to an innings win over a determined Zimbabwe side at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

After restricting the visitors to 265, Bangladesh rode on Mushfiqur Rahim’s unbeaten 203 and captain Mominul Haque’s 132 to amass 560-6 (declared) before folding Zimbabwe up for 189 runs in the second essay.

The two teams are now scheduled to cross the swords in a three ODIs and two T20Is, commencing March 1.