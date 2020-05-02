Aakash Chopra leaves out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma from in his World T20 XI





With the Covid-19 pandemic suspending all sporting activities across the globe, people have been finding ways to get rid of the boredom. In one of the recent activities, cricket lovers have been making a list of their World T20 XI.



Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, too, dished out his best eleven. Much to the surprise of many, however, the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were missing. Many may even argue that Chris Gayle should have also made the cut.



Well, he didn’t exclude them, as he only had one player to select from each country. So he went ahead with yorker-specialist Jasprit Bumrah from India, while preferring big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell from the West Indies.



“People must be thinking if I haven’t picked Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the top four then where will I place them, unfortunately I can’t find a place for them as I have to pick only one Indian,” he was quoted as saying bdcrictime.



Aakash Chopra’s playing XI: David Warner, Jos Buttler (wk), Colin Munro, Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga ©