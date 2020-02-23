VIDEO: Tyson Fury spotted licking blood off Deontay Wilder’s neck during fight

Tyson Fury won one of the biggest fights of his career – if not the biggest – as he stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

This was Wilder’s first defeat in his 42 fights as a professional, having struggled to a draw in the first installment.

It was an unusual performance from Fury who looked more aggressive than ever to knock a bloodied Wilder down in rounds three and five. By the seventh, referee Kenny Bayless had seen enough as he waived off the fight to hand over the WBC heavyweight belt to the Brit.

Fury, however, was involved in one shocking moment during the fight.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, the 6’9” ‘Gypsy King’ appeared to stick his tongue out and lick blood off Wilder’s neck during a clinch at the ropes.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Fury, who had pulled off a massive upset by prevailing over ex-kingpin Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015, is now speculated to begin negotiations with countryman Anthony Joshua, the holder of remaining belts.

But before that, a trilogy with Wilder looks more likely, if Fury’s pre-fight words are anything to go by.

“I think the money is too big not to have it [trilogy],” he told Sky Sports.

“This is the prize-fighting game and there is too much money in the pot for him not to want the rematch, even if he loses.”