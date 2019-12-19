VIDEO: Serena Williams shows off punching power as she trains with legendary Mike Tyson

Serena Williams seems to be leaving no stone unturned to get back to her prime.

The American tennis superstar showed off her versatility by boxing in the company of none other than… the legendary Mike Tyson.

Williams’ long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou took to his official Instagram account to share a video from the training session.

In the 37-second-long clip, Williams can be seen throwing some vicious left and right hooks that must sure have surprised even ‘the baddest man on the planet’, who helped her by holding the bag still.

The 38-year-old hasn’t played since losing to Bianca Andreescu in the US Open finals in September, having failed to win a title all this year.

She will hope to turn it around when her new season gets under way at the ASB Classic in Auckland that is scheduled to begin on January 6 in the run-up to the Australian Open.