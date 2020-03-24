I’m the number one heavyweight; better than Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury: Robert Helenius

by Ajit Singh Khanna | Posted on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 | 0
Image result for robert helenius 2020

Robert Helenius has claimed he’s the best heavyweight boxer in the world… even better than champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Helenius, nicknamed ‘The Nordic Nightmare’, pulled off a huge upset by stopping previously unbeaten Adam Kownacki earlier this month in a WBA eliminator; meaning, he now has to win just once to become Joshua’s mandatory challenger.

“I think it would be a very interesting fight [against Joshua],” Helenius told Sky Sports. “I would like that very much. It would be fireworks and tactics, of course, but I think it would be a very, very interesting fight for me.

“We are the same height, Anthony and me. I’ve been there in a sparring camp with him. I have nothing personal against him, he’s a very good guy. I think very highly of him and I like him a lot, but I think I would beat him.”

While Joshua won back the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA ‘Super’ belts from Andy Ruiz Jr last December, Fury proved he’s a world beater by inflicting the first defeat on Deontay Wilder to snatch the WBC title.

Helenius, however, believes it will be a fight for the No. 2 spot when Joshua and Fury lock horns.

“It’s difficult to rank them. I rank myself as No 1, so they can fight as No 2,” said the 36-year-old, who has tasted defeats against Dillian Whyte, Gerald Washington and Johann Duhaupas.

Tags
About the Author


Pin It
TSM Plug