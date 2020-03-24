I’m the number one heavyweight; better than Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury: Robert Helenius

Robert Helenius has claimed he’s the best heavyweight boxer in the world… even better than champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Helenius, nicknamed ‘The Nordic Nightmare’, pulled off a huge upset by stopping previously unbeaten Adam Kownacki earlier this month in a WBA eliminator; meaning, he now has to win just once to become Joshua’s mandatory challenger.

“I think it would be a very interesting fight [against Joshua],” Helenius told Sky Sports. “I would like that very much. It would be fireworks and tactics, of course, but I think it would be a very, very interesting fight for me.

“We are the same height, Anthony and me. I’ve been there in a sparring camp with him. I have nothing personal against him, he’s a very good guy. I think very highly of him and I like him a lot, but I think I would beat him.”

While Joshua won back the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA ‘Super’ belts from Andy Ruiz Jr last December, Fury proved he’s a world beater by inflicting the first defeat on Deontay Wilder to snatch the WBC title.

Helenius, however, believes it will be a fight for the No. 2 spot when Joshua and Fury lock horns.

“It’s difficult to rank them. I rank myself as No 1, so they can fight as No 2,” said the 36-year-old, who has tasted defeats against Dillian Whyte, Gerald Washington and Johann Duhaupas.