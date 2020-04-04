George Foreman explains why Deontay Wilder will beat Tyson Fury ‘easy’ in trilogy fight

George Foreman predicts Deontay Wilder will win ‘easily’ in his third fight against Tyson Fury.

After their first fight ended in a controversial draw, Wilder – the erstwhile WBC champion – tasted his first ever defeat as a professional after being stopped by Fury in the seventh round of their rematch earlier this year.

Foreman, whose only KO defeat came at the hands of Muhammad Ali, compared juxtaposed Wilder with himself and backed his fellow American to make a winning comeback, just as he did in his active days.

“We talked [with Wilder] because I was in a position where I lost unexpectedly with the title in Africa. Only I know what he’s going through,” the 71-year-old told TMZ Sports.

“He’s gonna have to live with [the Fury loss] but I can show him how to live with that and come back better. We talked a lot on those lines.

“Not only beat him, [Wilder] can do it easily. Give him another chance. He’ll show you.”



The trilogy fight was originally scheduled to be held on July 18, but has been delayed at least until October due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

