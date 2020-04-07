Chris Eubank Jr calls out Canelo, says BJ Saunders, Callum Smith stand no chance



Saul Alvarez aka Canelo will just walk through the likes of Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith, believes Chris Eubank Jr.



Canelo was scheduled to challenge for Saunders’ WBO super middleweight belt on May 2. However, the outbreak of coronavirus coupled with a six-month ban imposed on Saunders due to a controversial video, forced the fight to be postponed until further notice.



Talks were also on for Canelo to challenge the unbeaten reign of Callum Smith, who holds the WBA ‘Super’ and WBC ‘Diamond’ belts.



But, Eubank Jr insists it would make more sense for him – and not others – to take on Canelo.

“It would be a more exciting fight with me [against Canelo] rather than Saunders or Smith,” Eubank Jr was quoted as saying by Boxing Insider.

“The entire world knows that Saunders would run for 12 rounds in a boring fight. Then would be caught and knocked out. That is not a fight I’m interested in seeing. I don’t get the interest.

Eubank Jr was also not pleased with Smith’s lackluster performance against John Ryder in November last year.



“We saw a lot of weaknesses in his [Smith’s] game. Canelo is a far superior version of Ryder in terms of his style – come-forward, inside-fighting,” he said.



“Smith couldn’t deal with that against Ryder so what are they thinking? He barely got past Ryder. I think Ryder won that fight.”



Eubank Jr, who holds a 29-2 record, hasn’t fought since stopping Matvey Korobov in two rounds in November last year.

