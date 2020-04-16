Callum Smith, Daniel Jacobs upbeat to face each other in super middleweight fight



Callum Smith is all set to take a huge step up, it seems.



The unbeaten WBA super middleweight champion recently expressed his desire at having a unification fight soon. And should it not materialize, he is ready to face the dangerous Daniel Jacobs once the global lockdown ends.



Jacobs, a natural middleweight, is a world-class boxer, having lost only to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin in the last few years, with both fights going down to the wire.



But Smith insists Jacobs, who made his debut at 168 lbs with a fifth-round stoppage of an overweight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last December, would want to get one more fight at the new weight class.



“That’s a very good fight. But watching it, it sounds like he wants one more at the weight before [fighting me]. It’s a massive fight,” Smith, who also holds the WBC Diamond belt, was quoted as saying by BoxingScene.



“You know, I’ve got a lot of respect for Danny. He’s a big name. He’s a good fighter inside the ring. Outside the ring, you know, he seems like a gentleman. He’s a good fighter, a former two-time world champion.



“I believe I’m the best in the world at 168 and I beat anyone in the division. He’s got a big profile in the States and in the UK. So, it’s definitely a fight where if we can’t get a fight with another champion, a unification fight, it’s probably the fight that makes sense more than any other one.”



Does Jacobs believe he could inflict the first defeat on Smith? Absolutely, given the fact the latter’s decision win over John Ryder in his last fight could have gone either way.



“I love that fight,” Jacobs said. “I think [Smith] hasn’t truly been tested yet, especially against a top-notch, world-level fighter. I’m not sure if it’s been hard for him to get fights at that level. But his last fight with Ryder, if I’m not mistaken, was a very close, tricky fight.”



