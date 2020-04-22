Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom asked to cover up over glammed-up photo

Faryal Makhdoom, wife of British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, lashed out at online haters who asked her to cover up over her latest social media post.



Faryal took to her official Instagram account to share a glammed-up picture of herself, wherein she can be seen posing in a tiny green crop top over shiny pants of the same colour that complimented her oversized coat.



“Raise your hand if you can’t wait for your kids to go back to school,” the 28-year-old wrote the caption to her 889K followers.



Not everyone was pleased to see the way she was dressed up though.



“The most stupid girl I’ve ever seen in my life,” one person wrote. Another one claimed she should be ‘ashamed’ as “In Islam, a woman needs to hide her private area.”

She, however, was just not taking it as she penned an open letter to her critics.



“I’m old enough to dress myself.. fine to leave opinions under my picture but to be using foul language and wishing ill upon me is simply disgusting.



“Telling me Ramadam is around the corner then cursing the s**t out of me shows your character.



“If you don’t like my feed simply click unfollow and find someone else to bug, because I’m just going to BLOCK.



“’Leave me alone… there’s worse things going on in the world than commenting on my dressing. Go make use of your energy elsewhere – maybe in something positive.



“And those of you always having my back… I loveeee u. I’m not perfect… but Hey let me live. Just chill out x.



Faryal, who married Amir in 2013, welcomed their third child – a baby boy named Muhammad – around two months back.