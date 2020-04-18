Abel Sanchez makes shocking trilogy prediction: Canelo will KO Golovkin

Gennady Golovkin is at the risk of being knocked out by Saul Canelo Alvarez in their third fight, the former’s ex-trainer Abel Sanchez has opined.



The duo are in talks to fight later this year or early next year after both of their duels went down to the wire. While the first one ended in a split draw, Canelo edged the second one on points.



And following his second defeat, Golovkin ended his 9-year-long stint with coach Sanchez allegedly over monetary conflicts, following which the relationship between them turned sour.



“This one maybe will hurt. Not because I’m not with him, but it [could] hurt because he gets hurt,” Sanchez told The Pug and Copp Boxing Show.



The 71-year-old insists the reason for him to believe so is Canelo’s latest win: a KO win over Russian star Sergey Kovalev at light heavyweight.



“It’s the most dangerous because you’re talking about a guy who is at his peak now and believes he can do the same thing to Gennadiy that he did to Kovalev. [Canelo] baited and waited for that right moment, and it was destructive.”



Would he advice Golovkin to still go ahead and fight the Mexican? “I would hate to see Gennady go into that fight, or I would rather not see the fight than to see Gennadiy succumb to something like that, not being prepared physically and mentally,” he warned.



While it’s true Canelo can floor anybody on his day, it can’t be denied Golovkin could cause some serious trouble, as he did in their first bout, which many felt was clearly won by the Kazakh veteran.



