Nick Kyrgios hits back at Alexander Zverev over recent criticism; later deletes tweet

Nick Kyrgios may have played down the recent criticism from Alexander Zverev, but the Australian does seem to be holding a little grudge.

In the run-up to the Australian Open, Zverev absolutely thrashed talks of Kyrgios’ chances Down Under, blatantly claiming ‘a lot of young guys that are right now, no offence, just better than him.’

Kyrgios, however, didn’t shy away from hitting back at his German counterpart after the latter failed to put through an easy tweener during his first-round match against Marco Cecchinato on Tuesday.

It started after the Australian Open posted a video of Zverev’s error on its official Twitter page, and wrote: “Dear Nick Kyrgios, we think Alexander Zverev might need a little ‘how-to tweener’”

No wonder, Kyrgios had an interesting reply to offer. “I agree, lots of better tennis players than me, but if you hit tweeters like this, please shush,” he tweeted, before taking it off after a while.

Both Zverev and Kyrgios got their campaigns under way with straight sets wins over their Italian opponents.

While Zverev, who came into the Open on the back of three back-to-back defeats at the ATP Cup, got his first win of the season with a 6-4 7-6 6-3 conquest of Cecchinato, Kyrgios pulled off a 6-2 7-6 7-6 win over Lorenzo Sonego.