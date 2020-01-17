‘No offence’: Alexander Zverev takes huge swipe at Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open

Earlier this month, Nick Kyrgios mocked fellow young gun Alexander Zverev by doing push-ups every time the German committed a double fault during their ATP Cup fixture against Australia.

Although Zverev didn’t have much to say back then – except revealing Kyrgios almost got into a fight with two players due to stuff he does – he didn’t mince a word while predicting his chances at the Australian Open.

“I think there’s a lot of young guys that are right now, no offence, just better than him,” Kyrgios told reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

“I think (Stefanos) Tsitsipas is better than him, just simply because he is more consistent over five sets and that’s what you need as well.

“It is not a three-set match where you can win in an hour-and-20 and get off the court. To beat the best, you have to play at your best for a longer period of time.”

Not just that, Zverev went to the extent of claiming Kyrgios is not even Australia’s number one.

“In fact, I think Alex De Minaur is just simply more consistent right now as well,” he said of the 20-year-old who recorded wins over Zverev and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP Cup.

Zverev was brutally honest while talking his own chances Down Under.

“I know I’m not the favourite to win this title or something like that, other players are playing better than me,” he admitted.

“But I give you guys a promise, I will still work my butt off to win every single point out there.”