In pics: Tennis superstar Serena Williams shows off her athletic figure in white body suit





American tennis player Serena Williams looked sharp as ever as she sizzled in a photo shoot for Stuart Weitzman.



No, she didn’t breach the lockdown. The shoot was held well before the crisis.



In photos posted by the brand on their official Twitter handle, Serena showed off her athletic figure in a white swimsuit while sporting an elegant overcoat of the same colour.



In another photo, the 38-year-old put a belt around her waist and flaunted her toned legs sporting high-end designer shoes.



“Inspired by Serena, who herself has demonstrated resilience and courage to overcome obstacles throughout her career, the campaign reinforces the notion of women standing as pillars of hope and optimism for their communities,” the caption read.



Meanwhile, Serena, who hasn’t played since February’s Fed Cup, is currently in lockdown with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 2-year-old daughter Olympia due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

