Dwayne Bravo gives honest answer when asked who’d win 100m sprint between him and MS Dhoni





Dwayne Bravo was asked some interesting questions in a recent rapid fire round with ESPNcricinfo. And the West Indies all-rounder didn’t disappoint, serving up answers with his typical swagger.



Bravo, who is known for his quick running between the wickets, was asked who would win a 100 metre sprint between him and his Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. He minced no words in his reply.



“MS Dhoni,” Bravo said of the Indian veteran who is known for his lightning speed running between the wickets.



Notably, the duo went toe-to-toe during their three-run dash following Chennai Super Kings’ triumph in the Indian Premier League two years back (click here to watch the video).



Besides, Bravo backed predicted India opener Rohit Sharma – the only man with two double hundreds in ODIs – to become the first player to score a double ton in T20 Internationals.



And the first guy he would pick in his all-time T20 XI? Andre Russell.



Most talkative wicket-keeper? Rishabh Pant



Finally, who would win an arm-wrestling match between Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar? Draw, he says with a chuckle.

