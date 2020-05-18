‘I’m going to cut your throat off’: Yuvraj Singh recalls Andrew Flintoff banter before six sixes





Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has spilled the beans on what exactly had transpired before he went on to smash six consecutive sixes, almost 13 years back.



Yuvraj became the first batsman in the world to hit a perfect 36 in an over in T20 Internationals after he took on England fast bowler Stuart Broad during the 2007 T20 World Cup.



Prior to going berserk, Yuvraj was involved in a heated altercation with England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff.



During a recent video chat with ex-English batsman Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj opened up on the conversation between the two.



“I think Freddie bowled two good balls and he bowled a yorker which I managed to hit for a boundary.



“Then he told me that this was a dash shot, he got pretty elaborate. He said I am gonna cut your throat off and then I replied saying you see this bat in my hand? You know where I am gonna hit you with this bat?



“I remember I was so angry when I hit Broadie for six sixes, I looked at Dimitri Mascarenhas and then I looked at Freddie.



“Mascarenhas had hit me for five sixes during an ODI match so that is why I looked at him first. It was one of those games which we all will remember.”



Yuvraj, who represented India in 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58, retired from all formats in 2019.

