Nick Kyrgios responds to Alexander Zverev criticism; addresses McEnroe coaching rumours

Nick Kyrgios has uncharacteristically played down the criticism from fellow tennis star Alexander Zverev.

Zverev, in a pre-tournament presser at the Australian Open, claimed many youngsters are better than Kyrgios and predicted he has no chance of the going the distance at the season’s first Grand Slam that begins on Sunday.

“I think there’s a lot of young guys that are right now, no offence, just better than him,” the German No. 1 had claimed.

Kyrgios, surprisingly, took no offence to Zverev’s choice of words.

“I’m not going to entertain that too much. With everything going on, that’s the least of my worries,” said Kyrgios, who has pledged to contribute $200 for to bushfire victims for every ace he hits this Australian summer.

“He’s a great player. I’m not quite sure where those comments come from. I’m sure he didn’t mean them in a bad way.

“But if he did, then I’m sorry for whatever I’ve done to you.”

Meanwhile, Kyrgios, who’s been playing without a coach from quite some time, was rumuoured to have been working with former great John McEnroe.

The 24-year-old, however, stressed that they only like to have a beer together.

“I think me and Mac, we’ll just stick to having some beers together. That’s about it.”