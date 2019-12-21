VIDEO: Crowd throws stuff at Daniel Jacobs after controversial win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Daniel Jacobs’ latest victory ended in controversy as fans threw stuff inside the ring after Julio Cesar Chavez Jr quit on stool at the end of fifth round in Phoenix on Friday night.

Jacobs, making his debut at super middleweight, was outboxed by a bigger Chavez Jr in the first round but staged a beautiful comeback to perhaps take the next four.

Chavez Jr, who was bleeding heavily from the nose, apparently broke his hand that forced him to call it quits – only his fourth defeat in 56 fights since turning pro in 2003.

Chavez Jr, the son of Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez, then accused Jacobs of using ‘dirty tactics’, claiming he was headbutted that eventually left him in no condition to continue.

And fans at the Talking Stick Resort Arena were just not happy with the way the fight ended as they hurled stuff inside the ring, which bothered the boxers as well as the announcer.

The fight took place on the back of multiple controversies in its run up. First, Chavez Jr was suspended after declining pre-fight drug tests, a decision which was overturned later.

Closer to fight night, the 33-year-old weighed in 4.7 lbs over the limit in the official weigh in, a blunder that cost him a whopping sum of $1 million and ‘cruiserweight’ tag from his opponent.