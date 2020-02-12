In pics: Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki flaunt sizzling outfits at Oscar Party

Maria Sharapova may be going through a rough patch on court, but the Russian diva turned up in high spirits at the Oscars after party, held in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Sharapova, who was accompanied by her boyfriend Alexander Gilkes, looked smoking hot in a lime-green maxi dress which also showed off her back.

She wasn’t the only tennis star to grace the presence at the event though.

Caroline Wozniacki, who retired at the end of Australian Open last month, was along among the attendees alongside her beau, retired NBA player David Lee.

While Lee kept in simple in a black suit, Wozniacki looked absolutely stunning in a low-cut grey ensemble.

Both Sharapova and Wozniacki later took to their official Instagram accounts to share some pictures with their legions of followers.

Meanwhile, Sharapova has been uncertain on her future ever since her first-round defeat to Donna Vekic at the Australian Open.

“It’s tough for me to tell what’s going to happen in 12 months’ time,” said Sharapova, who is yet to taste a win in six months.