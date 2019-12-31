Can’t wait to taste Deontay Wilder’s right hand again: Tyson Fury

If Tyson Fury’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by, he is raring to get inside the ring with Deontay Wilder again.

Sharing a picture of himself sticking his tongue out from his first fight against Wilder, the ‘Gypsy King’ wrote: “Me licking my lips thinking about @bronzebomber right hand, can’t wait to taste it again, counting the days down.”

The duo locked horns against each other for the first time in December 2018. Though Fury clearly outboxed Wilder, the latter scored two stunning knockdowns that eventually saw the fight being adjudged a split draw.

Both fighters featured twice in 2019. While Fury needed less than two rounds to stop Tom Schwarz, he was made to grind for a decision win by Otto Wallin. Wilder’s story was no different either as he knocked Dominic Brezeale out in the first round before having to dig deep against Luis Ortiz.

It will be interesting to see who gets the W when they trade punches in the rematch, scheduled to be held at MGM Grand on February 22.