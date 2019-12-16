WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off stunning hurdling skills

Novak Djokovic seems to have taken his pre-season preparations on to another level.

In a video posted on ATP Tour’s official Twitter handle, the Serbian tennis superstar can be seen showing off some stunning hurdling skills.

Djokovic, who is known for his athleticism on court, proved he is good at more than just one thing by clearing six fences on the trot… that too with some finesse.

Those jumps would sure have impressed Allen Johnson.

Meanwhile, the 16-time Grand Slam champion is scheduled to begin the new season at the Mubadala World Championships that gets under way in Abu Dhabi come December 19.

Djokovic will compete alongside the likes of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Gael Monfils, Hyeon Chung among the others in the three-day event.

Also read: Novak Djokovic pranks fans as he ‘shows off’ piano skills