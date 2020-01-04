WATCH: Nick Kyrgios mocks Alexander Zverev at ATP Cup; German star hits back

Nick Kyrgios has begun his 2020 season just the way one would expect him to.

The controversial Australian star won his opener against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 7-6 at the inaugural ATP Cup before cheering his teammates on in his very own style.

With Alex De Minaur up against German star Alexander Zverev in the second tie, Kyrgios visibly mocked the latter by performing push-ups after every double fault.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Zverev, who committed as many as 14 double faults, was eventually handed a 6-4 6-7 2-6 defeat by De Minaur.

No wonder, Zverev, in the post-match press conference, was asked if he noticed Kyrgios’s antics.

“No, I did not see that,” he replied before opening up on a thing of past.

“It’s Nick, it’s just what he does. He did it at Laver Cup as well. I know that Grigor (Dimitrov) almost had a fight with him and with Jack (Sock) in 2018. He can do whatever he wants.

“He wants to do push-ups it fine. As long as he doesn’t defend anybody or does Nick Kyrgios stuff which he sometimes does, I don’t care about it.”

Zverev, meanwhile, will look to get the things right when Germany square off against Stefanos Tsitsipas-led Greece on Sunday, with Kyrgios’ Australia scheduled to face Canada on the same day.