VIDEO: Spanish tennis veteran Fernando Verdasco pulls car weighing a ton with single hand

Fernando Verdasco may be 36 years old, but he doesn’t seem to have slowed down one bit on the fitness front.

In a video posted by the Spanish tennis ace on Instagram, he can be seen pulling a car weighing a ton with his single hand.

What more? Verdasco showed he can do the same without using even his one hand as he pulled the SUV with just his body.

Verdasco’s rival, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, had perhaps the best response to offer among hundreds of comments.

“Something is wrong with my car, you can come on Thursday 26th, around noon is perfect?” Djokovic wrote in jest.

Verdasco, too, didn’t mind having a bit of fun. “I will be there,” he simply replied with laughing emoticons.

Now that’s some way of gearing up for the new season!