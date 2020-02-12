VIDEO: Is this 182 kmph service return from Benoit Paire the best of 2020?

French tennis player Benoit Paire suffered his third consecutive defeat after he was handed a 2-6 4-6 beating at the hands of Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene in the first round of ATP 500 event in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

Paire, who had lost in the first round of ATP 250 event in Pune last week, managed to produce of moment of brilliance though.

It happened after Bedene erred in line as he served one right in the arc of Paire, who unleashed a ruthless-looking forehand return that zoomed past the former’s right.

Not that it didn’t appear that quick, speed guns caught the ball travelling at an incredible speed of 182 kilometers per hours.

So is this return from Paire the best we have seen this year? Perhaps, yes. But, is it the fastest ever? No!

The record belongs to retired American James Blake, who unleashed a missile-like 200 kmph forehand against Jesse Huta Galung at the 2012 US Open (SEE VIDEO).

As for Bedene, he is scheduled to lock horns with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round on Thursday.