Top tennis umpire, who called ball girl ‘sexy’ during live match, suspended indefinitely [VIDEO]

Chair umpire Gianluca Moscarella has been indefinitely suspended from Association of Tennis Professionals’ roster of officials, according to New York Times’ journalist Ben Rothenberg.

Back in September last year, while officiating an ATP Challenger match between Italy’s Enrico Dalla Valle and Portugal’s Pedro Sousa in Florence, Moscarella landed himself in huge controversy for more than one reason.

First, he went against the rules by advising a player, using words like “Stay focused” and “Match should be 6-1 6-1, you had 45 break points.”

During the same match, he harassed a ball girl, saying: “You are fantastic. Very sexy. Are you ok? It’s hot. Do you feel hot? Physically or emotionally?”

For those unaware, Moscarella was a gold-badge level umpire, which belongs only to those at the highest level under the International Tennis Federation’s rules.

Notably, another renowned chair umpire Mohammed Lahyani, who also holds the gold badge, was handed a two-tournament suspension for giving pep talk to Australian player Nick Kyrgios during the 2018 US Open.