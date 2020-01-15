Stop looking: Ex-lovers Maria Sharapova, Grigor Dimitrov involved in sarcastic exchange [VIDEO]

Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov were involved in a sarcastic exchange during a pre-tournament event ahead of the Australian Open that commences later this week.

In a video that went viral on Twitter, Sharapova can be seen sitting in the commentary box, when Dimitrov – apparently practicing in the adjacent court – was looking over, prompting the former to interrupt.

“He’s looking over. Can you just tell him to stop looking?” Sharapova quipped.

Dimitrov then came over and asked, “What’s the commentary?”

“What about this yellow thing that you’re wearing?” Sharapova got back.

“You like it, huh?”

“Not really.”

“Really?”

“You liked yellow on me. But it’s okay. People change,” Dimitrov said on his way back as Sharapova chuckled.

For those unaware, the duo was involved in a romantic relationship for a few years calling it quits in 2016.

However, if their latest interaction is anything to go by, they still are on good terms… at least when they meet in public.

While Sharapova has found her new love in British businessman Alexander Gilkes, Dimitrov dated pop singer Nicole Scherzinger before splitting with her last year.