SEE PIC: Grigor Dimitrov gets marriage proposal from female fan at Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov got more than he bargained for during the first round of the Australian Open that got under way on Monday.

The Bulgarian star rallied from one set down to pull off a 4-6 6-2 6-0 6-4 win over Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina.

And towards of the end of second set, Dimitrov got a marriage proposal from a woman, who could be seen holding a placard reading: “Marry me, Grigor.”

For those unaware, Dimitrov, who once dated Maria Sharapova, has been single since parting ways with pop singer Nicole Scherzinger last year.

He isn’t the first tennis star to have received a marriage proposal on court though.

The likes of Novak Djokovic and Sharapova have had their matches interrupted with that sort of fans; and who can forget the one involving Steffi Graf (and her reply, of course).