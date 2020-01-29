Rafael Nadal plays down run-in with chair umpire after Australian Open exit

It was a rare day off in the office for Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The Spanish tennis ace crashed out in the quarter-finals following a 6-7 6-7 6-4 6-7 defeat at the hands of Dominic Thiem of Austria. The contest lasted four hours and ten minutes.

And Nadal uncharacteristically looked a tad frustrated in the searing heat Down Under as he was involved in a run-in with chair umpire Aurelie Tourte.

It started after Tourte warned Nadal for taking too long between points in the first set, prompting the latter to say the conditions were like being ‘in the shower’.

She, however, wasn’t taking any of it in the second set, giving Nadal a time violation for apparently taking longer than the allotted 25-second shot clock rule.

The Spaniard quickly went up to her and snapped, “It’s really amazing that after this point, you are able to put a chrono straight (service clock), it’s really amazing.

“You don’t like the good tennis, you don’t like the good tennis.”

The 33-year-old, however, played down the incident in the post-match press conference.

“No view. That’s a time violation, that’s all,” Nadal said.

“I was not frustrated. I don’t see myself with a negative attitude during the whole match. I give myself all the time and opportunity.”

As for Thiem, he will face fellow young gun Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.