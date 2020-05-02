Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic will win more Slams than Roger Federer, says Robin Soderling





Who will end up winning the most Grand Slams: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. Hard to answer, right? But former tennis player Robin Soderling wasn’t really unfazed while addressing the question.



While Federer is still a tough nut to crack, it’s easy to say he will have a fairly difficult chance to win any other Major than Wimbledon. Nadal, on the other hand, is still perhaps the best on clay, with Djokovic a perennial favourite on hard courts.



“When they’re all retired it’s going to be Nadal or Djokovic who will end up with the most Grand Slams,” Soderling, who is best known for upsetting Nadal at the 2009 French Open, told Sky Sports.



While Federer leads the chart with 20 Majors, Nadal (19) follows him very closely, with Djokovic (17) not too far behind.



Soderling, however, believes Nadal will be the first one of the three to win the next Grand Slam, adding Federer doesn’t have the hunger to win anymore.



“It is more likely that Rafa will win a Grand Slam this year or next year than Roger,” he said. He can still do it but I don’t believe he has the hunger in him now, but we will see.”



Who do you think will end up on top? Let us know in the comments below!