Naomi Osaka opens up on near-death experience: ‘Current took us and I almost died’

Naomi Osaka survived a near-death experience during one of her off-season adventures.

In a recent interview with WTA, the Japanese tennis star revealed she ‘almost died’ while paddleboarding for the first time during a recent getaway in the Carribbean.

“I took my first vacation ever. I went to Turks. It was really fun. My sister was there. She made me paddleboard, and then the current took us and I almost died, but that’s another story,” Osaka said.

“Suddenly we hit a current and I’m freaking out a little bit, because the house is getting further. Unless my eyes are playing tricks on me, it’s getting far as heck.

“And then I fall in the water, so now I’m like thinking about all the sharks in the Caribbean and I was like screaming at her, like, ‘If you, if I die, this is on you. You’re going to have to tell mom how I died in the Turks and Caicos.’”

Meanwhile, Osaka has been in some form heading into the 2020 season as she won titles in Osaka and Beijing late last year, with her last defeat coming in the fourth round of the US Open in September.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is currently preparing for the Australian Open Down Under. Before that, she is scheduled to lock horns with Maria Sakkari of Greece in the first round of Brisbane International on Tuesday.