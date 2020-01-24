Ball girl, hit on head by a Rafael Nadal return, opens up on Spaniard’s sweet gesture

It was a near-perfect day in the office for Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Spanish tennis ace pulled off a 6-3 7-6 6-1 conquest of Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in a not-so-difficult second-round victory. And as if his performance wasn’t enough, Nadal won hearts with a sweet gesture.

Towards the end of the third set, a Delbonis serve was mishit by Nadal, with the ball deflecting off his racket to hit a ball girl flush on the head.

A worried Nadal quickly went up to check if the young girl was okay, making her day by kissing her on the cheek.

He even went to meet the ball girl and her family after the match, something which was highly appreciated by the little one.

“I was touched by his kindness because most tennis players, if you got hit, they’d ask if you were OK, but they wouldn’t interact with you as much. I didn’t expect that to happen,” she told Wide World Of Sports.

Discussing the incident in the post-match press conference, Nadal said: “Well for her, was probably not a good moment. I was scared for her, honestly. The ball was quick and straight on her so she is a super brave girl.

“Honestly, it was one of the more scary moments I have had on the tennis court. I am very happy that she is good.”

Nadal will face compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round on Saturday.