Chelsea footballer Pedro cosies up to mystery blonde at night club

Spanish footballer Pedro, who recently featured in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City, wasted no time as he began a 16-day winter break by partying at a night club.

The 32-year-old forward enjoyed some downtime at the Malalts de Festa, a famous disco in Barcelona, reports The Sun.

Pedro was spotted cosying up to a mystery blonde, with whom he danced in the VIP lounge.

What more? He even had his arm around her, with a drink in the other hand, before lifting his t-shirt up to show off his abs.

“He seemed to be revelling in the attention and had a big smile on his face,” one witness was quoted as saying in the report.

“He also spent time talking to a brunette at the bar. He bumped into one of the tables at one point as he walked to the bar for a refill.”

For the uninitiated, Pedro’s been divorced from childhood love Carolina Rodriguez.

Chelsea next play traditional rivals Manchester United on February 18.