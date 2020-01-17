WATCH: Kagiso Rabada’s wild celebration after dismissing Joe Root cops ban

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada copped a one-match suspension following his on-field celebrations during the third England Test on Thursday.

Rabada bowled Joe Root with a delivery that kept low. He then went up to the middle of the crease and let out a celebratory roar; all this while standing right in front of the England captain.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

Match referee Andy Pycroft found him to be guilty of level one offence, which docked him of 15 per cent of the match fees besides getting a demerit point.

Since this was his fourth demerit point in a period of 24 months, Rabada will miss the final Test, which is scheduled to begin in Johannesburg on January 24.

Meanwhile, England find themselves in the driver’s seat, courtesy twin tons from Ollie Pope (135 not out) and Ben Stokes (120) that powered them to 499-9 (declared).

South Africa, in their first essay, lost two early wickets of Pieter Malan (18) and Zubayr Hamza (10) to end Day 2 at 60-2.