VIDEO: Stump mic saves Meg Lanning from run-out during women’s match

Technology is not always a boon. The Indian women’s cricket team experienced just that during their tri-series final against Australia on Wednesday.

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the 14th over of the first innings, Australia captain Meg Lanning mishit one off Arundhati Reddy and took off for a risky run. Shikha Pandey, fielding at mid off, was quick to collect and throw the ball.

Even as it looked like the ball hit the stumps, it didn’t. Instead, it came in contact with the stump-mic before deflecting away to the other side of the ground.

And guess what? Lanning was well short of the crease.

A cheeky Lanning, however, didn’t mind taking the second run on offer, much to the dismay of on-air commentator Elyse Villani.

“That’s hit that box and they’re sneaking an extra run. That’s cheeky from Meg Lanning.” Villani commented.

“That is where the spirit of cricket comes in as well because you know that when someone has a shot at the stumps and it hits any part of the batter, the batter generally doesn’t run again.

“There’s always a scenario… if you need another one to win in a World Cup final do you win? Technically you can but with the spirit of cricket you generally don’t.”

Meanwhile, Australia rode on opener Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 71 to amass 155-6 in 20 overs. In reply, Smriti Mandhana’s 37-ball 67 kept India in the game all through, but Jess Jonassen’s 5 for 12 meant they fell 11 short of the target.

