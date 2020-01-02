VIDEO: Chris Morris hilariously tries to ‘mankad’ Marcus Stoinis in Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chris Morris was involved in a hilarious mankad attempt during a Big Bash League fixture against Melbourne Stars on Thursday.

While bowling the third over of the match, Morris lost the ball just as he neared the crease. Even as the ball had slipped out of his hands, he suggested it still was with him by hilariously attempting to mankad Marcus Stoinis at the non-striker’s end.

The fact that Stoinis’ bat was well grounded inside the crease, prompted him to stare out at Morris, who didn’t appear to mind having some fun out there.

So the next time the ball slips out of your hand, Morris has taught you what to do!

Meanwhile, Thunder – comprising the likes of Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja and Callum Ferguson among the others – could only manage 142-7 on board.

In reply, Melbourne rode on half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (58) and Nick Larkin (65) to chase down the target with three wickets and a couple of balls to spare.