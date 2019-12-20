Shimron Hetmyer shows off hilarious dance moves after whopping IPL contract

Shimron Hetmyer garnered a whopping bid of 7.75 crores by Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions on Thursday.

Naturally, the West Indies batsman couldn’t control his emotions.

In a video posted by the franchise on its official Twitter handle, Hetmyer can be seen showing off his hilarious dance moves.

The 22-year-old Guyanese proved he learnt a bit of bhangra as well during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore last season.

The big acquisition comes on the back of back-to-back impressive performances from Hetmyer.

After amassing 440 runs in just 12 innings at the Carribean Premier League not very long ago, he has been in stellar form in the ongoing series against India.