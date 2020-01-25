Meet me outside: Ben Stokes goes on foul-mouthed rant at spectator during 4th Test [VIDEO]

England cricketer Ben Stokes has embroiled himself in controversy after going on a foul-mouthed rant at a spectator during the ongoing fourth South Africa Test in Johannesburg.

The incident happened after Stokes suffered a rare failure with the bat as he was dismissed for just two runs after edging one to the slips off fast bowler Anrich Nortje on Day 1.

The frustration of getting out early was evident on his way back to the dressing room as the all-rounder lost his cool when the spectator reportedly compared his hair colour to that of singer Ed Sheeran’s.

“Come and say it to me outside the ground, you f***** four-eyed c***,” he allegedly said.

Consequently, Stokes is likely to be punished under International Cricket Council’s code of conduct.

“I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way. As I was leaving the playing area, I was subjected to repeated abuse from the crowd. I admit that my reaction was unprofessional, and I sincerely apologise for the language I used, especially to the many young fans watching the live telecast around the world. Throughout the Tests so far, the support from both sets of fans (England and South Africa) has been brilliant. One incident will not ruin such a competitive series, which we are determined to win,” Stokes wrote.

This is not the first time the 28-year-old has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons though.

In 2017, following an ODI match against West Indies, Stokes was arrested on charges of affray after being involved in a street brawl with two men outside a nightclub.

