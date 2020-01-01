KL Rahul enjoys beach outing with rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty in Thailand

KL Rahul has been going through a purple patch on field. And if rumours are anything to go by, he has been enjoying some good time off the field as well.

The Indian cricketer is reportedly dating Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. The duo, along with their friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, and Usaamah Siddique, celebrated New Year together at a beach in Thailand.

This comes just days after Rahul posted a picture with Athiya in a phone booth and captioned the, “Hello, Devi Prasad…??” referring to a famous dialogue from Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty’s movie.

Apparently, Rahul is not the only one to have found his lady love. The batsman’s best friend and teammate Hardik Pandya also sparked relationship rumours as he posted a picture alongside model Natasa Stankovic on Instagram.

“Starting the year with my firework,” he captioned the photo, in which the couple can be seen holding hands.

Happy times around!