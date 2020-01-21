Hardik Pandya shares loved-up snap with fiancée Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya seems to be making the most of some time away from cricket.

The star Indian all-rounder took to his Instagram to share a loved-up picture of himself along with his fiancée Natasa Stankovic.

In the snap posted to his 9.9 million followers, Pandya can be seen resting on his lady love’s shoulder as he captioned the story with a heart emoticon.

The couple announced a surprise engagement to each other on New Year’s day.

Meanwhile, Pandya has been recovering from a back injury that has kept him out of action since four months.

Most recently, he was ruled out of India’s five-match T20 International series against New Zealand that is scheduled to get under way on January 24.

The 26-year-old could return for the three-match ODI series that follows the shortest format.

The selectors are reportedly awaiting a confirmation on Pandya’s fitness before finalizing the squads for the ODIs as well as the subsequent two-match Test series.