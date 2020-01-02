Gilchrist, Symonds call for changes after bails stay put despite being hit in BBL

In a bizarre incident that has been cropping up quite too often these days, bails didn’t come off the stumps despite the lights blinking.

During a Big Bash League contest between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers on January 1, tail-ender Zahir Khan chopped one on to the stumps off fast bowler Matthew Kelly in the 17th over, only for the zing bails to be unmoved.

No wonder, Kelly and his Scorchers teammates couldn’t believe their eyes. “How can the ball hit the stumps so hard and bails don’t come off,” commentators said on air.

Former Australia cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Andrew Symonds, speaking to Fox Sports, called for the authorities to look into the matter and make changes.

“Something’s got to be looked into, changes need to be made. The ball has smashed into the stumps,” Gilchrist said.

Symonds noted the batteries used in zing bails for LEDs is what makes it heavier than the normal bails.

“I’ve picked up a timber bail and a zinger bail. The difference in weight is astronomical,” he said. “And it’s because of the batteries they put into them.”

Meanwhile, Scorchers rallied on Cameron Bancroft’s fifty to put up 149-6 on board, before skittling Heat out for just 109 runs.