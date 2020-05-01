Abdul Razzaq warns Hardik Pandya: ‘He’s nowhere near Kapil Dev and Imran Khan’

It goes without saying that Hardik Pandya is the finest all-rounder that India has had in a long time. His aggressive batting coupled with decent fast bowling and fielding skills have contributed to his meteoric rise.



But has he done enough to be compared to the likes of Kapil Dev and Imran Khan among the others? Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq blatantly denies so.



Razzaq, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, warned Hardik could put his career in danger by getting carried away with early success, something, he says, happened to Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir.



“Pandya is a good player but he can be a much better all-rounder. It is all about hard work. When you don’t give enough time to the game, it drifts away from you,” Razzaq told PTI.



“He has to prepare better mentally as well as physically. As you have seen, he has been getting injured a lot of late. When you earn a lot of money, you tend to relax.



“For every player it is the same. Mohammad Amir did not work hard enough and his performance dipped.

“Kapil Dev and Imran Khan are the best all-rounders of all time. Hardik is nowhere near that league. Even I was an all-rounder, but it doesn’t mean that I would compare myself with Imran bhai.”



This is not the first time the 40-year-old has made the news over his controversial comments on an Indian cricketer.



Last year, Razzaq labelled fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah a ‘baby bowler’, only to later clarify he did so while comparing him to legends like Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Curtly Ambrose, and Shoaib Akhtar.