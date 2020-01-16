Video emerges of Wladimir Klitschko sparring Deontay Wilder after Whyte, Fury claims

An old video of Wladimir Klitschko sparring Deontay Wilder has resurfaced amid claims from fellow heavyweight boxers Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury.

Whyte, who could face WBC champion Wilder as a mandatory challenger, claimed the latter was knocked out cold by Klitschko while sparring at the start of his career.

“I have seen him (Wilder) getting knocked out. Wladimir knocked him out,” Whyte was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Wilder had his hands up, he was gone. It wasn’t no knockdown. He was knocked cold. Properly twitching.”

Fury, who is scheduled to face Wilder in a rematch come February 22, corroborated the claim, saying he’s heard the same from others as well.

“I know it to be true. I don’t know of Dillian Whyte to tell lies for no reason,” Fury told Behind The Gloves.

“Dillian was probably there… he was there, actually. And I’ve heard it from other people apart from Dillian Whyte. People who are close to Klitschko and had nothing to do with it.

“But whatever, sparring is sparring. It’s all in the gym and it’s allowed there. If you get knocked out in the gym, it’s better to be knocked out there than in a championship fight.”

Although a knockout cannot be seen in the gif-like video that has been making the rounds on the internet, Klitschko actually can be seen swinging at his best, with Wilder moving around in his usually maverick way.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Should be interesting to see who faces the first defeat of his professional career – Wilder or Fury. Let us know your predictions in the comments below!