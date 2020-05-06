Mike Tyson offered $1 million to fight footballer-turned-boxer in Australia





Former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson laid out his comeback plans, revealing he’s preparing for 2-3 charity exhibition fights.



Recently he also took to his official Instagram account to share a video of himself working on the mitts, showing off his devastating power is all but intact.



And now, Australian boxing promoter Brian Amatruda has already offered Tyson a $1 million deal for an exhibition bout Down Under.



To make things interesting, a trio of boxers – all former footballers – have been named as possible opponents for Tyson: Barry Hall, Paul Gallen or Sonny Bill Williams.



“He might be 53 years old but he’s still a huge name and any of those blokes, Hall, Gallen or Sonny Bill would jump at the chance to get into the ring with him,” Brian told Daily Mail of Tyson, who retired from professional boxing in 2005.



“It would be enormous. Not just a fight, it would be an event.”



Revealing further plans, Brian said the fight would be held at either Melbourne Arena or Princess Park, where the seating capacity is circa 10,000 and 30,000 respectively. The fight would likely be held next year.