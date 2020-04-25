Mike Tyson hints at boxing comeback… with a twist though





If you’re a big-time boxing fan, chances are you must be watching the old Mike Tyson fights on YouTube. But if you’re lucky, you’re likely to see the ‘Baddest Man On The Planet’ make a comeback in the near future.



Tyson, the youngest former undisputed heavyweight world champion, hasn’t fought since being knocked out by Kevin McBride in 2005. So, does that make sense for a 53-year-old to make a comeback?



Not unless you do it the Tyson way: he’s only returning for a few exhibition fights. And that too for a reason that will make you like him even more (only if you’re his fan of, course): he’s going to be doing it for charity.



“I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts,” Tyson told American rapper Tip of his preparations.



“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected m**********r like me.



“I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps. Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.



“I’m starting to put those combinations together. I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the s**t out of me.”



And for those wanting to see if Tyson could still move, he’s as slick as he was in his heydays (watch video).



