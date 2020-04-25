Canelo would beat Floyd Mayweather in rematch now: Amir Khan





There’s no man Saul Alvarez aka Canelo can lose to, not even Floyd Mayweather Jr, believes Amir Khan.



Khan, who was knocked out by Canelo in the sixth round in 2016, opines Canelo has matured by leaps and bounds since his defeat to Mayweather back in 2013 – the Mexican’s only professional defeat till date.



Canelo got over the middleweight division after inflicting the first loss to Gennady Golovkin, defeated experienced fighters like Rocky Fielding and Daniel Jacobs at super middleweight, before going on to stop Sergey Kovalev in light heavyweight debut in November.



So, is Mayweather’s 50-0 record at risk if he comes out of retirement to fight Canelo again?

“Canelo is a beast. Even if Mayweather came back and took a rematch with him, I think he would beat Mayweather,” Khan told SkySports.



“Canelo has matured as a fighter and is a better fighter than when I fought him. He is a great fighter now.



“I am a mobile fighter so it obviously suited me but eventually he found his range and caught me with a good shot.



“He was working out how to stop me and break me down, and obviously I was beating him on points, but maybe he was just waiting for that one big shot.”



Do you agree?