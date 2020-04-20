Anthony Joshua names six fights he wants before boxing retirement

Anthony Joshua minced no words in laying out his future plans: he wants to have six more fights before hanging up his gloves.



Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Joshua, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion expressed his desire at taking on the likes of WBC champion Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, Luis Ortiz, Jarrell Miller and Adam Kownacki.



While the names of Fury and Wilder come with absolutely no surprise, Joshua calling out Ortiz and Kownacki was quite unexpected.

It’s just their record that would have perhaps propelled Joshua to have them in his hit list.



41-year-old Ortiz, 31-2 as a pro, has only lost to hard-hitting Wilder (both times). Kownacki, on the other hand, was 15-0 before being upset by Robert Helenius in his latest affair.



The remaining two names though are not quite surprising. Whilst Usyk, the former cruiserweight champion-turned-heavyweight, happens to be the mandatory challenger for Joshua’s WBO belt, Miller has often called him out with his trash-talking.



Joshua, who hasn’t fought since winning back his belts from Andy Ruiz Jr in December, was originally scheduled to take on Kubrat Pulev come June 2, only to be indefinitely postponed following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

