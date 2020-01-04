Anthony Joshua cosies up to mystery woman during Barbados getaway

Anthony Joshua’s New Year celebrations continued as he was spotted hanging out with a mystery woman at a beach in Barbados.

The heavyweight boxing superstar, showing off his muscular physique in blue shorts, was photographed wrapping his arm around the lady, who complimented him wearing a bikini of the same colour.

The woman, if media reports are to be believed, could be a family member of Joshua as he had recently posted a snap of himself dining out with his near and dear ones.

For those unaware, Joshua has a two-year-old son with Nicole Osborne, a pole dancing teacher. The couple has known each other since their school days, but have never been vocal about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Joshua looked bulkier than he looked during his win over Andy Ruiz Jr last month. A defeat to the same opponent last year – his first in paid ranks – had prompted the Brit to trim down like never before.

But he sure looks well on course to get his old physique back as talks of a superfight with Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder loom.