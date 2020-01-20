Will discuss over a beer: Aaron Finch opens up on run-out gaffe involving Steve Smith

Australian batsmen Aaron Finch and Steve Smith were involved in a mix-up that resulted in the former’s run-out during the series-deciding ODI against India in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The incident happened during the ninth over of visitors’ batting, when Smith nudged a good length delivery, bowled outside the off stump off Mohammed Shami, and set off for a single.

He, however, backed away after taking a couple of steps out. Even as he appeared to have signaled his partner to get back, Finch set off with his eyes fixed on point fielder Ravindra Jadeja.

The outcome: both Smith and Finch stood at the same end and the run-out was effected at the non-striker’s end, much to the fury of the latter who was visibly angry on his way back.

Smith, however, ensured that he took full responsibility thereafter as he went on to smash a well-defined 131.

Finch was pleased with Smith’s effort as he patted his senior teammate on the back when he came back to the dressing room. And the captain wasn’t too keen on publicly discussing the run-out when asked about it the post-match press conference.

“We haven’t discussed it yet, maybe we will tonight over a beer,” Finch was quoted as saying.

“He played an exceptional knock, he rode the momentum when he had to, controlled the innings at various parts when we’d lose a wicket,” he added.

“He really controlled that middle part which was really important to give us a chance at the back end. It was a top knock, real quality.”

Smith’s century went in vain as India chased down Australia’s total of 286-9 with seven wickets and 13 balls to spare, thanks to knocks from Rohit Sharma (119) and Virat Kohli (89) to win the series 2-1.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO OF THE RUN-OUT